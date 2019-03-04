Ikea Now Has A Kama Sutra Guide — But It's Not What You Think

Apparently, there are two kinds of bedroom satisfaction. One, we think, is pretty obvious. The other, maybe not as much. This other kind of bedroom satisfaction, as Ikea has pointed out, has to do with the level of satisfaction you get from the physical space of your bedroom, and just like the more apparent kind of bedroom satisfaction, it's very specific to each person. For some, it could come from making your room as comfortable as possible. For others, it might be all about maximizing space with clever organizational tactics. Thus, Ikea's new Kåma Sutra guide to bedroom decor and organization.
To create its very own Kåma Sutra guide, Ikea looked at insights and trends to find out exactly how real people live. From that information, it created 20 different bedroom furniture positions, which were given cheeky names straight from the OG Kama Sutra guide. Sue Slominski, consumer and customer engagement manager for Ikea U.S. explained, "While popularly known for intimate positions, scholars have characterized the original text of the Kama Sutra as having a larger theme – the art of living. We believe that the art of living a better everyday life at home starts in the bedroom — after all, it's where every day begins — and this light-hearted manual gives people some added stimulation to experiment with and enjoy their private sanctuaries."
Take a look ahead to see all 20 of the bedroom furniture positions from Ikea Kåma Sutra and a selection of Ikea pieces you can buy to recreate the "positions" in your own home.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.