Ikea Now Has A Kama Sutra Guide — But It's Not What You Think

To create its very own Kåma Sutra guide, Ikea looked at insights and trends to find out exactly how real people live. From that information, it created 20 different bedroom furniture positions, which were given cheeky names straight from the OG Kama Sutra guide . Sue Slominski, consumer and customer engagement manager for Ikea U.S. explained, "While popularly known for intimate positions, scholars have characterized the original text of the Kama Sutra as having a larger theme – the art of living. We believe that the art of living a better everyday life at home starts in the bedroom — after all, it's where every day begins — and this light-hearted manual gives people some added stimulation to experiment with and enjoy their private sanctuaries."