Ikea's Latest Collection Will Make You Want To Move Apartments — Yes, Really

Here's a stat that shouldn't shock you: People under age 35 account for 50 percent of moves each year in the U.S., according to Trulia. What is surprising is that companies haven't done more to make this irritating fact of life more fun — or at least slightly more pleasant. However, Ikea has decided to fill that gap with a new limited-edition collection of products for moving and storing all our stuff.
The OMBYTE collection, which is available as of this week, includes storage boxes, boxes on casters, and bags — the kind of products you expect from Ikea — plus some real moving accessories, such as cardboard boxes, hand trucks, tape, and moving blankets. Instead of the utilitarian gray, clear, and brown you typically see in moving and storage products, these feature bright colors, interesting textures, and creative prints.
“Those in the OMBYTE collection are products you can move with, but also show your identity off and use in your home to display who you are," says James Futcher, a creative leader of the collection, in a press release. In other words, when you decide to take your time to unpack, you can pass these boxes and bags off as design choices.