Ikea's Biggest Summer Sale Is Coming — Just In Time For Housewarming Season

The months between May and August are peak apartment-hunting season in America. For one, nobody needs apartment-hunting, moving, and furniture shopping to be made ten times harder by snow or rain. In college towns like Boston, leases start in early September and end in late August to coincide with the school year. While New Yorkers are no strangers to the apartment-hunting rush in June and the ensuing move-out rush or the U-Hauls of the July move-in rush.
So a summer sale from one of our favorite furniture retailers is a blessing sent from the housewarming gods above. For its biggest summer sale of the year, Ikea will offer some essentials for up to %50 off for Ikea Family members. Starting June 26th through July 7th, all of Ikea's duvet cover sets will be 20% off while the RICKARUM lamps and the yellow BILLY bookcase will be 50%. And for just the first week of July, all mattresses over $150 will be half price. Here is a sneak peak of the items that you can expect to find on sale.