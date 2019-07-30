Ikea's 2020 Catalog Is A Guide To Home Decor's Biggest Trends

I hope that no matter what the internet and e-commerce may bring, our society does not let the catalog die out. There was nothing better than flipping through Sears catalogs during the holiday season, eyeing the child-sized musical instruments and the toy Jeeps. Then as teenagers, the Victoria's Secret catalog was tempting us into buying Pink yoga pants and sports bras to wear in bed, not exercising. And of course, there’s always the trusty Bed Bath & Beyond catalog, with its golden ticket of a 20% off coupon.
The Ikea catalog is one of those canonical catalogs that make our wallets feel overstuffed as soon as they come through our mail slots (or inboxes, if we’re being real). Ikea’s 2020 Catalog delivers with trend forward pieces, whether you’re looking for the perfect desk for your small space or that something extra to make it feel more elevated for less than $20.
Catalogs are also good places to find home decor inspiration, so we’ve organized the highlights according to trend. In 2020, it seems gradients are the new tie-die, pastel colors take on a new life and geometric shapes are here to stay. Most of these items are new, but some are Ikea staples because they're just that good.
Trend: Gradients
Gradient is tie-dye's younger cousin who's into vaporwave. Not as explosive or energetic, these bedding sets pack just as much color. They fit right into a color-packed room or can sit smoothly over your bed in an otherwise white and minimalist room. Color gradients are cool, calm, and collected while still offering visual interest.
Trend: Geometric Shapes
The love of all things Memphis Design Group is still strong. Geometric shapes are fun yet minimal, elementary yet challenging. Why settle for a basic mirror when a round one is part furniture, part artwork?
This lamp is pure mid-century elegance. The chrome finish gives it a retrofuturistic vibe. It's fun and whimsical, but you'll never tire or grow out of it.
For when a coffee table or ottoman are too big and bulky, but you need a place to rest your feet that can double as a spare seating option for a guest.
Trend: Pastel Colors
Some of us want our house to feel like a jungle. But the tall leafy plants of our dreams are never quite tall enough. And if you do have an extra $100 to spare on a 5 ft. frond, they're incredibly heavy and cumbersome to travel with. Enter: the plant stand, to give those medium-height plants a little boost.
Maybe you're partial to dark furniture and rich-toned woods, but you wish your space looked more modern and current. This is your answer.
Gone are the days of the small and discrete nightstand. We're seeing these nightstand-dresser crossbreeds take over the left and right sides of beds everywhere. And it makes perfect sense, because more storage is always better.
Trend: Glass Goodies
Raise your hand if you've wasted whole afternoons looking at the mesmerizing glimmer that is on display in Casa Shop's Instagram? If you count yourself a lover of all things glass, these candle stands can hold candle sticks on one side and tea lights on the other.
Trend: High-End Touches On A Budget
Ikea really showed off with this one. You don't have to be rich to bring your home into the 21st century and it's often the smallest touches of luxury and technology that can make your home feel more hotel-like.
