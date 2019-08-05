I hope that no matter what the internet and e-commerce may bring, our society does not let the catalogue die out. There was nothing better than flipping through Argos catalogues during at Christmas, eyeing the child-sized musical instruments and the toy cars.
The Ikea catalogue is one of those canonical catalogues that make our wallets feel overstuffed as soon as they come through our mailboxes (or inboxes, if we’re being real). Ikea’s 2020 Catalogue delivers with trend forward pieces, whether you’re looking for the perfect desk for your small space or that something extra to make it feel more elevated for less than £20.
Catalogues are also good places to find home decor inspiration, so we’ve organised the highlights according to trend. In 2020, it seems pastel colours take on a new life and geometric shapes are here to stay. Most of these items are new, but some are Ikea staples because they're just that good.