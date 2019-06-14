I Spent 3 Days At Ikea's Headquarters & Things Got Interesting

Frustratingly, there are many things I am not able to experience here. Ikea works years in advance – most products have a four-year cycle from idea to inception, involving research and testing (I am told there are textiles in the test lab that are being washed on repeat and robots opening and closing cupboard doors for hours on end to see the impact of wear and tear). The end products are, the company says, as affordable, sustainable and high quality as possible. And while this is great for consumers, my impatient millennial self wants to see the tangible outcomes now. For instance, there's a fascinating collab with Lego about how smaller houses and parents' need for order in the home are impacting their children's ability to express themselves and be creative through play (think: Lego all over the floor). This contradiction is hampering their playtime as a family. The representatives from both companies say: "The hope is to move away from 'no' to 'yes' to play, and at the same time show respect to duties of the everyday." The research and blue sky thinking here is fascinating, but I can't help but wonder if a product based on ordered playing could ever exist. I will have to wait and see.