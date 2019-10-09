It’s Prime Cozy Season & Ikea Is Having The Perfect Sale

Fluffy duvets and an abundance of pillows look their best on rainy, overcast days like these. It’s the time of year when your comforter becomes your second skin and your mattress is your best friend. You know the routine: fuzzy socks, a cup of something hot, and a pile of books to move to the side while you roll over and fall asleep to an anonymous chillwave playlist.
But as Bobby Berk appallingly revealed on the first season of Queer Eye, our mattresses are heavy with… gunk. So much gunk. Which means replacing them is a worthy splurge. And Ikea is enabling us: Starting today, Ikea Family members can get 20 percent off on all mattresses of at least $150, through October 20th. And as of yesterday, select down alternative comforters and pillows are 20 percent off and will continue to be until October 28th.
But nothing defines a bedroom like the furniture and Ikea’s PAX collection, which is among its most coveted, is also 20 percent off. If you are not an Ikea Family member, becoming one is probably the easiest thing you can do on the internet this week. Sign up online or get your card in-store and enjoy all kinds of deals and benefits, without the junk mail.
This is probably the last time of the year you’ll have to splurge on something for yourself — come November you’ll likely be paying for flights home, holiday gifts, and setting up your life to start off the new year on the right foot. October is when you should spend any extra cash on that boring adult choice we like to call “investing in the basics.” Now is when you buy the investment cookware, and the investment mattress, and the investment linens. Because it would be reckless to leave it up to Santa to guess what you like.
