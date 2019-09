Whether you're furnishing a dorm room or buying for a permanent residence, you can't go wrong with Ikea. It's affordable, stylish , and tends to go with everything. (Plus, they have some surprising finds there.) But just as showing up to a party wearing the same outfit as someone else kind of sucks, walking into the homes of friends and relatives only to see the exact Billy bookcase and Malm bed that are sitting in your own apartment can make you feel less-than-original.