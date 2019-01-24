14 Weird & Wonderful Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy At Ikea

Ikea is a veritable one-stop shop for everything you need to set up a home or apartment, including furniture, textiles, kitchenware, and decor. It has also, somewhat strangely, established itself a beloved affordable eatery, churning out legendary Swedish meatballs as well as meals and other snacks. Which is all to say, Ikea has a lot going for it. And yet, unless you spend a significant part of your life searching the website and roaming the aisles (and maybe even then), there's a good chance you're not aware of some of the store's more, shall we say, unusual offerings.
Don't believe us? Scroll on for some of the strangest — but also best! — buys we discovered at Ikea, including luggage, games, craft supplies, and, well... you'll see.