Most people think of Ikea as the place to score a cheap side table, a wavy mirror set that resembles two strips of bacon, and a few random wine glasses. But look a little deeper — beyond the humongous showroom and the busy checkout lanes — and you’ll find one of the best international markets around. And we're not just talking about the meatballs.
Most of Ikea’s frozen or shelf-stable products use organic ingredients and are responsibly sourced to boot. They’re also very affordable. So not only will you save some money on your grocery bill, but you can find some seriously delicious international fare. Whether you’re entertaining a crowd, looking for tasty snacks, or just making a quick weeknight meal, Ikea’s market has something for you.
