Ikea's Latest Innovation Is A New Take On Customizable Furniture

In 2017, Ikea teamed up with industrial designer Tom Dixon to release the first iteration of DELAKTIG which starred a "hackable" sofa to which customers could add different features like shelves. Now, Dixon and Ikea are at it again, taking the same concept of making one piece of furniture anything you need it to be and applying it to beds.
To customize the new queen-sized DELAKTIG bed, you can buy a fitting piece which allows you to attach one of the DELAKTIG headboards. There's a solid black headboard, which plays off the rest of the bed's sleek aesthetic and a rattan headboard that would add a more rustic feel to a room.
In addition to headboards, the DELAKTIG bed frame also allows side tables and lighting to be added in various layouts. We're particularly excited about the idea of a customizable bed for two essential reasons: working while laying down is about to get easier and snacking while lounging just got a lot less messy. All of the items in the new DELAKTIG collection will be available at Ikea starting next month.
