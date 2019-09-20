Ikea’s New Collection Was Designed For Cool Weather Coziness

Who better to school us on the art of coziness than the Scandinavians? After all, the Danes gave us Hygge and the Swedes gave us the soothing clean lines of Ikea furniture. (Sure, some not-so-soothing assembly is required.) And this season, Ikea is leaning all the way into fall with one of the coziest, warmest, and chillest collections we’ve seen: Värmer.
Summer is officially over next week. These last few weeks have likely been packed with the many lasts of summer festivities: the last beach day, the last barbecue, the final rooftop sunset. But now it’s time to rotate the closet and get used to the PSL’s.
If spring is for refreshing and summer is for updating, then fall is for hibernating and preparing our bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens for shorter daylight hours. You’ll need: surfaces on which to pile holiday gifts, blankets for cuddling, baskets for holding books and magazines, and all kinds of containers for soups and teas. Available this October, this new collection has all the colorways and textures that look best on an overcast day. Some of the items are already available online, but the full collection will be available online and in stores on October 1st. Here we compiled the items that will look best when the rain is pitter-pattering on your window.
