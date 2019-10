Ikea’s New Collection Was Designed For Cool Weather Coziness

If spring is for refreshing and summer is for updating , then fall is for hibernating and preparing our bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens for shorter daylight hours. You’ll need: surfaces on which to pile holiday gifts, blankets for cuddling, baskets for holding books and magazines, and all kinds of containers for soups and teas. Available this October, this new collection has all the colorways and textures that look best on an overcast day. Some of the items are already available online, but the full collection will be available online and in stores on October 1st. Here we compiled the items that will look best when the rain is pitter-pattering on your window.