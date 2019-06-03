Story from Tech

All The Dad Memes You Need In Time For Father's Day

Anabel Pasarow
Photographed by Ali Gavillet.
Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 16, which means dad jokes, dad shoes, and dad bods aplenty. So while you're dusting off the BBQ or hitting the putting green, why not post about your dear old D-A-D with a classic Dad meme? Because if you don't meme about it, did it really happen?
First up: who could forget the "My dad is pursuing a modeling career" meme from this spring, wherein a college student with a hot model dad popularized the trend of introducing one's dad to Twitter in order to jumpstart his modeling career. Below, the original and its spawn:
When there's a starter park that perfectly encapsulates all of your dad's favorite things:
When your relationship is, uh, complicated:
When your dad is handy and won't let you forget it:
When your dad is a really good dancer and also tucks his shirt into his pants:
When your dad is, like, extremely cool and not embarrassing at all:
