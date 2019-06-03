All The Dad Memes You Need In Time For Father's Day

Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 16, which means dad jokes, dad shoes, and dad bods aplenty. So while you're dusting off the BBQ or hitting the putting green, why not post about your dear old D-A-D with a classic Dad meme? Because if you don't meme about it, did it really happen?
First up: who could forget the "My dad is pursuing a modeling career" meme from this spring, wherein a college student with a hot model dad popularized the trend of introducing one's dad to Twitter in order to jumpstart his modeling career. Below, the original and its spawn:
My dad is 45, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/zYSmZGbPCn— Collin (@coolcat_collin) March 28, 2019
My dad is 57, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/ljTH19Vusl— melodeep (@MelodyKloepfer) March 31, 2019
My dads are 45, pursuing modeling careers, and I’ve never seen them happier. They told me they’re just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dads. pic.twitter.com/eE5dy6nKC7— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 30, 2019
When there's a starter park that perfectly encapsulates all of your dad's favorite things:
View this post on Instagram
Jorts are making a comeback
When your relationship is, uh, complicated:
fix the broken relationship u have with ur dad this father's day by buying him a baby pig that he can raise and love, which will one day become fat and stupid, just like u, and it is then he will learn to love u for who u are— kelbin (@pissboymcgee) June 2, 2019
When your dad is handy and won't let you forget it:
No one:— corie johnson (@corietjohnson) June 1, 2019
Legit, fucking no one:
My dad, far too often: u know that hotel they stay in in Forgetting Sarah Marshall? I installed the windows for that hotel
When your dad is a really good dancer and also tucks his shirt into his pants:
When your dad is, like, extremely cool and not embarrassing at all:
