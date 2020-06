17 Father’s Day Gift Ideas From Black-Owned Businesses

In the weeks following George Floyd’s death, many people have taken to sharing resources to support the Black Lives Matter movement, from protest locations and donation links to phone numbers and email templates for contacting local representatives. Many have also made lists of Black-owned businesses — from local restaurants to fashion brands to bookstores — that have been disproportionately affected by the financial effects of COVID-19 to support right now. And, what better occasion to start shopping from them than Father’s Day