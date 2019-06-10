What To Stream On Netflix This Father's Day

Here's your annual reminder that Father's Day is approaching faster than you think so it's time to make plans — and buy gifts.
Perhaps your dad is already looking forward to grilling and cracking jokes about "shrimp on the barbie" in an Australian accent, but what about those of us with grill-averse fathers? How can we entertain our families? It's obvious: Netflix offers an abundance of options for spending time together in an air-conditioned room.
We've rounded up the best options on Netflix for Father's Day 2019. There are movies like Triple Frontier, which slot into the same "macho men but make them funny" category as Fast and the Furious. There are music documentaries, because what dad can resist those? There are category-defying options, like the Lonely Island's new special about baseball. Then the classics you've already watched a million times before – and could stand to watch again. And finally, a brand-new Adam Sandler movie!
Here are some great Father's Day picks on Netflix.