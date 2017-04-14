From cars falling out of Manhattan high-rises to high-speed chases on frozen lakes in Siberia, The Fate of the Furious takes automobile acrobatics to the next level. But as a newcomer to the franchise, I walked into the theater expecting to see stunts like these. What I didn’t expect? That for every car on fire, there was a sappy, cheesy one liner about love, family, masculinity, or jungle animals (seriously).
By now, The Fast and the Furious franchise has a reputation for “family values” as much as it does for car chases. But how the "family" communicates is as detached from reality as the movie’s premise. In real life, does a group of really good drivers save the world from a rogue villain? No. In real life, do people speak exclusively in sound bytes? No. But hey, it’s the eighth movie — this dialogue formula does have a certain charm, and is proven to keep people coming back for more.
Here are 13 of the film's finest gems, some of them spoken by Academy Award winners, who probably washed their mouths out with Listerine and recited an Arthur Miller play after the movie wrapped.
