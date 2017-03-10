Camila Cabello is too fast, too furious in the video for Pitbull and J. Balvin's track "Hey Ma" off the The Fate of the Furious soundtrack.
Taking a page from the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious series and one of the first movie franchises to shoot in Cuba, the video also headed down to Havana.
Cabello, who sings the hook on the Spanish language track, struts her stuff through the city, picking up radios delivered from the sky and helping Balvin out in a serious game of dominoes.
If you're getting some Britney Spears vibes from this track it may be because the song was really intended for Ms. Spears.
In an interview with Radio.com, Pitbull explained the first version of the song actually featured Britney Spears and Romeo Santos, which the Fast and Furious execs loved. That is, until they heard Cabello and Balvin on the track and decided it had a bit more of the fire they wanted.
Don't feel bad for Britney, though — according to Pitbull she handled it like a pro: "She said, 'Don't even worry about that. We'll use it for the remix, or we'll do another record together.'"
Maybe they could get Cabello on that one, too? Just a suggestion since Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony in December, is reportedly working on her solo debut with plans to drop her first single in April or May.
