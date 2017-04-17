Story from Entertainment News

Tyrese Gibson Apologizes For "Horrible" Comments About "Promiscuous Women"

Morgan Baila
Photo: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.
Update, April 17, 6 a.m.: When Tyrese apologizes, he really apologizes.
The Fate of the Furious actor posted a very lengthy mea culpa on Instagram over the weekend following backlash from slut-shaming comments he made in a recent BET.com interview last week.
"Sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women, they are never without a man because they don’t have no standards," the recently married star said in the controversial interview. "They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them. But when you are single, and you actually love yourself, you know your value and your self worth you hold out until God sends you whats yours."
He has since changed his tune.
"My mother taught me better than this," Gibson wrote to his followers, sharing a rather pensive-looking headshot to underline his regret. "Lesson learned in life you will learn that it's not always 'what' you say, it's the 'how' we choose to say it."
Er, no, "what" you said was pretty awful.
"For the record I'm far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist, or flat-out mean," he continued. "My intentions were there but my delivery fucking horrible.... And clearly all the way off.... And for that I sincerely apologize to all of the ladies... Even after this apology.... Some may likely decide to NOT forgive me.... Time and consistency heals all wounds.... Although I've been consistently for years speaking on these topics and some of the same words in my message, I have never experienced what I am experiencing right now.
"I've been getting dragged and feel the heat from my poor choice of words and approach to my messages, trust me..... Please accept this as my sincere apology for my poor choice of words. Shit gets real when it goes from a social media dragging to my own wife giving me the side eye and coming at me, even she's not happy with the way I've conducted myself."

He went on to suggest that his fame exacerbated the problem.
"It's crazy how non-public figures can say and do some really dumb shit and it will stay amongst your family and friends or local in your hood," he wrote. "When you have been an entertainer for 15+ years the whole WORLD is literally watching you grow up & learn, bump your head, make mistakes, and evolve as the world watches.... This is a real lesson learned...
"This is not just a regular IG post for me. I want to truly say that I'm sorry, I'm not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I've recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I've used, and the way I've come across. I was raised to think and feel certain ways, and I'm learning new things that combat those messages. I am not perfect or all-knowing, nor am I the one to claim to be. I've learned things through experience which I share, and through these last couple of weeks, I've learned a lot through this well-deserved internet dragging...... This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better. Ladies you deserve better..."
No shit. While Gibson's apology is appreciated, it's unclear if he understands that people were objecting to much more than just his "delivery." There's no way to sugarcoat slut-shaming.
This story was originally published on April 11, 2017.
Tyrese Gibson really put his foot in his mouth this week. The Fate of the Furious actor gave an unfiltered interview with BET regarding his previous statements about the way single women act.
Tyrese, who recently married for the second time on Valentine's Day in a secret ceremony, is using his newfound marriage to critique the relationship choices of other individuals. "I appreciate all the ladies out there that are still single, that are holding out. Don’t settle. Don’t settle," the actor and singer told BET.com. It sounds like the beginning of some solid advice, right? Women shouldn't settle.
But then, he starts saying some nonsense."Because I’m gonna tell you all right now, and this might be harsh. Sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women, they are never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them. But when you are single, and you actually love yourself, you know your value and your self worth you hold out until God sends you whats yours."
Okay — this is getting intense. "Skeezers"?
He had more add: "So sometimes they be talking mess to women that are single but I have a respect for them because if you’re single and you might say, “I’ve been single for a couple years,” what ever the case may be, you actually holding out because you have your value. You have women that are active out in these streets, they going to lunches and dinners every night. Private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. They’re never without. However, it comes with a cost, you gonna put a lot of miles on yourself down there, come on."
His relationship advice turned sour really quickly. He went from praising women for not settling to telling a woman that she is "gonna put a lot of miles" on herself. What a gross way to talk about women. It's so bad that BET added a statement after his lengthy quotes to make sure that everyone knew that they do not, in any way, agree with his words, writing "BET Networks doesn’t endorse these specific comments."
On Instagram, Tyrese also appeared to be doing some preemptive damage control, defending his not-yet released interview on Sunday. "I just realized that tomorrow isn't promised and as you're doing interviews you MUST leave real insight and details cause when you die one day people will be able to look back and watch and listen to your wisdom insight and info that you've decided to share and pass on......." he wrote alongside a photo of himself on a red carpet. "Other people will JUST have interviews about movies and albums - I wanna be like bishop TD Jakes, Denzel Washington, Pastor Creflo Dollar, Rev Run and PAC, I wanna be like Steve Jobs, I wanna be like Martin and Malcolm and leave a legacy......... When you jump out there be ready for the push back and feedback- Life is good keep smiling keep shining and keep passing on what you know and feel....."
Naturally, the internet is responding to the celebrity's hot take on women and relationships — a take that no one really wanted to hear.
But there was one incredibly iconic response, which we will leave as our own closing statement to this absurd set of quotes.
