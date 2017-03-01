Story from Entertainment

Tyrese Gibson Pulled Off A Secret Valentine's Day Wedding

Erin Donnelly
Tyrese Gibson certainly knows how to pull a fast one.
The actor and singer is — surprise! — a married man. Gibson, who stars in the Fast and the Furious and Transformers films, announced to his Instagram followers yesterday that he and the unidentified "Mrs. Gibson" tied the knot on Valentine's Day in a secret ceremony kept private until now.
Now that he's spilled the beans, he might as well share the wedding video. Wedding photos show the Star actor celebrating his special day with his new wife (seriously, what is her name?). The bride wore an embellished pale pink halter dress with an elaborate headpiece rivaling her super-sized diamond ring for sheer sparkle.
Advertisement
"On Valentine's Day February 14th we said yes," the video shared by the happy groom announced.
Want a better look at that dazzling ring? Gibson, who has a daughter from his first marriage, posted a close-up snapshot alongside a glowing tribute to his "Black queen."
"So many people give a lot of power to 'The Ring,'" he wrote. "As a man I had to wait 'til I truly truly felt like my WORDS and my FEET would walk in the same direction as my HEART.
"I got #MyBlackQueen," he continued later on in the caption. "I didn't just marry her, I married my daughter's new example...Grace, elegance, college-educated with multiple degrees, kind, classy, sophisticated."

So many people give a lot of power to "The Ring" as a man I had to wait till I truly truly felt like my WORDS and my FEET would walk in the same direction as my HEART.... Not to worry I won't be updating you guys on every detail and every aspect of our life..... We tried to keep this all a secret and it somehow got out there so we just wanted to share the blessed news ourselves....... Our way.... during our pre-martial session Pastor Creflo Dollar said "Don't make the mistake that others make thinking #so much about the future that you lose focus of the gift of the present, be patient and present in love.... You and your wife should stand on each side of your empty canvas of love and paint the picture along the way...... #Amen The future isn't always promised but what's certain is we're all capable of making a commitment to wake up everyday and love someone the best way you can... It's quite simple.......... it's #GrownManSeason we feel the purity of Gods presence all over this union He's walking with us so no weapons formed- this will last..... We're so grateful and humbled by your outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes.... Life's a trip.... Cause sometimes when you pray you get #exactly what your heart desires........ I got #MyBlackQueen I didn't just marry her I married my daughters new example...... Grace, elegance, college educated with multiple degrees, kind, classy, sophisticated, - We are all flawed, sinners and have made mistakes but I hope you decide to keep loving, keep the faith and God will to send you what's yours.... #Amen

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

Sounds like a catch. Again, does she have a name?
The former MTV VJ added that he decided to share the wedding news before it broke out in the media.
"We tried to keep this all a secret and it somehow got out there so we just wanted to share the blessed news ourselves, our way," he explained.
We just have one question (aside from the identity of this mystery woman): Was Vin Diesel invited, and how many times did he break out the "Single Ladies" dance at the reception?
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series