Today marks the second anniversary of Paul Walker's death. In 2013, Walker was tragically killed in a car accident in Los Angeles. As his friends and fans on Twitter and Instagram have made clear, he certainly has not been forgotten.
His Fast and Furious co-stars shared photos and memories on Instagram. Vin Diesel, who has been vocal about his grieving process, shared a photo declaring, "Brotherhood has no limits." The hashtag #paulwalkerforever is also popping up on Instagram. Fans tweeted photo collections featuring the late star. All across the web, memorials are keeping Walker's memory alive. Here are some of the notable tributes.
It's still not easy...... 2 years ago today... We lost our brother..... Today I'm just gonna lay… https://t.co/VMRI12ZY40— #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) November 30, 2015
2 years ago today the world lost a beautiful soul... keep racing in the clouds Paul Walker 💙🏎 pic.twitter.com/yl2tFWEtl8— FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) November 30, 2015
when you remember Paul Walker passed away today 2 years ago, RIP angel 👼🏼💛 pic.twitter.com/GkMhydLLq8— gabriela (@_camposgaby) November 30, 2015
