"I just came in with a professional head and pretty much straight away I realized I was amongst friends. They really welcomed me in and were really sweet. All of the guys were really great at making sure I was a part of the family, like, ‘You’re here now so you’re one of us.’ It’s one thing to be cool with someone on set and make them feel welcome, but every person really made an effort to hang out with me off set and make sure I was okay. I was away from home for the first time really, for a long period of time working on a job in another country. Vin was amazing, and included me in his family gatherings, which he really didn’t have to do. Tyrese, he’s another one who really likes to bring people together, he very much included me in that. I was really so grateful to everybody and I felt like I fit right in. I was really lucky."