Remember back in season 4 of Game of Thrones, when [Spoiler alert!] Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) came upon Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) bathing nude in the river? Well three seasons later, we may get to see the pair finally do what we've been waiting for: Get naked together. (Sorry, do I sound crass? I'm honestly just really excited for them.)
The Game of Thrones set spies at Watchers on the Wall reported a juicy tidbit in their latest batch of season 7 spoilers, and you're going to want to hear this one. Missandei and Grey Worm have been making bedroom eyes at each other for quite a while now. And despite the warrior and handmaiden sharing a kiss and growing close emotionally, it wasn't clear whether they would ever consummate their love. As a member of the Unsullied, Grey Worm was castrated in order to minimize the possibility of sexual activity or romantic feelings — love-stoned warriors do not win wars, apparently.
But a source told Watchers on the Wall that "Grey Worm and Missandei's relationship will go much further than in previous seasons." Oh? "In fact, there is a sex scene in the works!" Yes! We're pumped to see the beautiful duo get hot and heavy in 2017, because my god do they deserve it. Actually, you know what? So do we. Don't disappoint us, guys.
