12 Father’s Day Gifts For New Dads

Stuck somewhere in a dusty blue photo album in my childhood home, there's a picture of my dad holding me shortly after I was born. He's looking at the camera with enormous, bloodshot eyes. He looks completely exhausted — but blissful as well. So: Pretty much like every new dad, ever.
New fathers are stressed. They probably haven't slept in days. Part of them wishes they could skip ahead to their kid's first day of kindergarten. And yet, they're head-over-sneakers in love with their child, in the deepest way possible.
They also need presents. They're going through a lot of emotions on very few hours of rest. So this Father's Day, get them a gift that has heart. Maybe one from an eco-conscious or Black-owned business to help make the future better for their child.
If you're not sure where to start, we've got your covered.