Happy Father's Day 2019 To These First-Time Celebrity Dads!

Everyone say "Happy Father's Day" to the incoming freshman class of celebrity dads! These first-time fathers are almost as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as their offspring, all of whom arrived at some point in the last year. That means it's the first official Father's Day for everyone from Prince Harry to reality star Arie Luyendyk Jr. — finally, a reason to put those two in a sentence together.
The great thing about Father's Day in a digital world is that we can expect a full 24 hours of Instagram pictures and other social media posts featuring these dads and their little bundles of joy (it's not just about judging which of your friends' dads is the coolest). Even for the most private new dads, the June holiday is the perfect time for even the most camera-shy guys to be the center of a Father's Day shout-out. You just know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be posting something adorable on their Sussex Royal Instagram.
So you can know who to look out for during this Sunday's celebration, here's a list of the some of the lucky celebrity dads who are ringing in their first ever Father's Day.