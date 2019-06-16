Baby Archie Is The Star Of Meghan & Harry's Father's Day Insta

It’s Father’s Day at Frogmore Cottage, and new dad Prince Harry is celebrating his first one with baby Archie. The Duke of Sussex showed off Archie on the @SussexRoyal Instagram page, giving the world its best look yet at the newest royal baby. Grab your fainting bench and get ready to swoon over the “two best guys in the world.”
“Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex!” writes @SussexRoyal. A sepia-toned photo of the Prince Harry’s hand dominates the photo — making baby Archie’s grasping hand look even tinier. Archie is wearing the most adorable printed onesie as he looks gently at the camera, as if to say hello to his adoring fans. It’s the cutest photo of Archie so far, and even as an infant, he has his dad’s deep-set eyes.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been laying low since Archie’s birth. Markle is on maternity leave from her royal duties, though last week she (and her newest bit of royal bling) appeared at the Queen’s birthday parade, the annual Trooping the Colour. No one misses the Queen’s birthday! Markle will also reportedly guest-edit the September issue of British Vogue, cementing her fashion icon status even further.
