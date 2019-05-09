Prince Harry wants everyone to know that he’s taking his new role as a father very seriously. How seriously? Well, all you have to do is look at his latest choice in clothing to get an idea. During a quick day trip to the Netherlands, the new dad stepped out in a jacket with the words “Invictus Family Daddy” embroidered on it in bold white and yellow lettering. And if that’s not adorable enough, prepare to cue the “awws” because the yellow letters just so happen to spell out “I Am Daddy.”
As a quick refresher, the Invictus Games are a series of international adaptive multi-sport events where wounded, injured, or sick military personnel and veterans participate in competitions including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games, fueling speculation that they were headed for an engagement.
Fast forward to less than two years later, and the couple is not only married but also adjusting to life as new parents. Meghan gave birth to their son on May 6, and shortly after Prince Harry charmed the world with his too-cute-for-words announcement in front of — curiously enough — two horses (who he later thanked because he was clearly overwhelmed with giddiness and gratitude). On May 8, Harry, Meghan, and their baby boy Archie made their public debut as a family. Per usual, the Duchess of Sussex looked stunning, wearing a white trench dress by black British designer Grace Wales Bonner, while her husband opted for a classic gray suit.
