Meghan Markle Wore A White Trench Dress To Show Off Archie—& Here's How You Can Get Her Look

Meghan Markle isn't one to waste a potential fashion moment. And if there's ever a time for her style to shine, today would be the day. On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance as a family, giving the world our initial glimpse of their new baby boy Archie. Naturally, Meghan looked stunning in a white trench dress by black British designer Grace Wales Bonner.
To finish it off, she paired the dress with a Jennifer Meyer necklace and her ubiquitous Manolo Blahnik pumps. Sure, Meghan always dresses the part, but we have to say that this classic look is one of her very best. To cheers to the happy couple, we're rounding up 12 Meghan-approved white trench dresses available now. Clink!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.