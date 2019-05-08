It feels like we’ve been waiting for the Duke of Sussex's birth forever, and now, two days after his arrival, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son just made his Instagram debut. The first-time royal parents Meghan Markle introduced their son to the world on Wednesday with a post, captioned: "Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out with their little one at Windsor Castle to pose for photos. Harry held the child who was wrapped in a white blanket. Meghan smiled for the camera wearing a white Grace Wales Bonner tux dress with nude suede heels while Harry wore a gray suit with a navy tie.
Markle’s look is markedly different from the royal baby debuts before hers. When she became a mother for the first time, Kate Middleton wore a short sleeved blue polka dotted dress Jenny Packham dress. It was a nod to Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana who wore a blue polka dot dress when she left the hospital with her eldest son. People speculated that Meghan might wear a red look for her baby's debut, like Princess Diana did when she gave the world our first glimpse at Prince Harry, but the Duchess of Sussex went a different route.
While color is a traditional choice for the royal moms in this family, Markle is known to break convention with her fashion choices. She chose to go bare-legged for her official engagement announcement while most royals always wear pantyhose, and she wore Ralph Lauren pants to Wimbledon though it's reported that the Queen prefers skirts and dresses to be worn for such occasions. Perhaps in this scenario, the Duchess chose white as it represents light, goodness, and innocence, and there are no better words we can think of to describe the new Duke.
Markle choosing to wear Grace Wales Bonner, a Black British designer, is notable as well. Bonner, who won the highly-regarded LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2016 and partnered with Dior on its cruise collection, is one of only a few black designers gaining access and support in the fashion industry. Markle's decision to break from traditional color and to wear a black designer's dress for this occasion can only mean one thing: she's not a regular royal mom, she's a cool mom.
