How Marie Kondo Chose Her Joy-Sparking Jenny Packham Dress For The Oscars

On Sunday, Marie Kondo walked the 2019 Oscars red carpet. The tidy-upper first made a name for upon the release book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing, in 2011 (it was translated into English in 2014). Her star brightened on New Year's Day, when Netflix released her instantly-viral show, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. This Japanese organization guru's KonMari method has changed the way people approach their material possessions — and, sometimes, even their friendships. So it makes sense Kondo would make an appearance at the host-less award show. Frankly, Kondo loves mess.
Now, while it remains to be seen if Kondo can actually make sense of this show, we do know that Kondo's Jenny Packham dress did, in fact, spark joy. On Saturday, Kondo began teasing her appearance at the show on Instagram. "I’m going to the Oscars! I’ve shared a few photos of my dress fitting in Highlights, above. Can’t wait to show you more on Sunday," she wrote.
On her Instagram Story, Kondo shared a few options from Jenny Packham, saying that one in particular made her "feel like a princess." (Fitting, since Packham is the go-to designer for Duchess Kate.) While this was not the gown that ultimately she chose to wear on the red carpet, she did look like royalty in the one she chose. According to Packham, Kondo's floral and sequin embellished motifs were hand embroidered on golden tulle.
Earlier this year, Kondo gave Refinery29 some very specific fashion advice, saying "the important thing is that you don’t have to deny yourself. The point of KonMari method is not to have fewer items but rather to learn to cherish the items that you do have and that you truly love. So it’s very important to get an accurate grasp on how many clothes you actually love — touch them, piece by piece, and really see if they truly raise your joy."
It's safe to say this Jenny Packham dress fits the bill.
