Maybe Marie Kondo Can Clean Up The Mess That Is The 2019 Oscars

Guys, it's all good! The Oscars are saved, so everyone can calm down. Marie Kondo has arrived on the red carpet, and if anyone can make sure everything runs smoothly tonight, it's her.
The 34-year-old professional organizer and star of Netflix's Tidying Up With Marie Kondo brought her husband, Takumi Kawahara, as her date. And let me tell you, she sparked joy.
MARIE KONDO SPARKS JOY#Oscars pic.twitter.com/L0RvToRxpf— Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) February 24, 2019
And hey! It’s Marie Kondo adding some serenity to this red carpet pic.twitter.com/I4TLtjC1b3— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) February 24, 2019
But her appearance also gave Twitter a chance to joke about the ongoing controversy around this year's ceremony, which has been subject to a seemingly never-ending series of hiccups.
Marie Kondo at the Oscars because she loves mess obviously pic.twitter.com/QB7a5UrYW5— Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) February 24, 2019
Of course Marie Kondo is at this year’s Oscars pic.twitter.com/ArAmZbUi6j— Ira (@ira) February 24, 2019
Others theorized that Kondo's presence at this particular Oscars signaled that she might be participating in a comedic bit — because without a host, and nearly everyone in Hollywood presenting, we may be getting more than our fair share of those tonight.
Advertisement
Marie Kondo is here... safe bet is she’ll be performing in a bit for the show. Does BO RHAP spark joy? pic.twitter.com/WGnuaOHNna— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 24, 2019
In reality, it looks like Kondo is there as Access' guest — she'll be working the red carpet with the entertainment news show's hosts, and hang out with nominees. What better way to kick off the evening?
Advertisement