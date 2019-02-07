Marie Kondo Your Wallet: How To Make Sure Your Finances Spark Joy

Casserly, like many other financial experts, stresses the importance of creating an emergency fund. In fact, you should make it one of your financial goals. Knowing you have a safety net can bring a lot of ease, which can be joyful indeed. With a rainy-day fund, you'll rest assured that whatever comes your way — sudden unemployment, say, or an accident — you'll be in a better position to handle it. Without one, an unforeseen expense could create a bigger mess, especially if you're forced to create debt to cover it. As Casserly says, "the last thing you want is to be paying interest on your credit card bill!"