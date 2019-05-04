Kate Middleton's Stylist Natasha Archer Was Awarded A Huge Honor

Before Kate Middleton married into royalty and way before any speculated sister-in-law drama with Meghan Markle, the world just couldn’t wait to see what the now Duchess of Cambridge was going to wear.
No matter what happens in her personal life, her title as a style icon, who Anna Wintour revealed is one of her dream guests for the Met Gala, is cemented into history, especially now that the stylist behind it all has been honored for her work.
Natasha Archer, Kate Middleton's stylist, received her Royal Victorian Order earlier this week on Thursday. Prince William presented Archer with the award: a blue and red bow-shaped pin, which features a white cross medallion.
Advertisement
The Royal Victorian Order was established by Queen Victoria in 1896. Archer was appointed as a Member of the Royal Victorian Order in the Queen's 2019 New Year's Honours, according to Town & Country, which were announced in December, but she did not receive her honor until the investiture ceremony earlier this week. The royal website describes the honor as “The personal gift of the Sovereign, this honor is awarded to those who have served The Queen or the monarchy in a particular way.”
Archer celebrated the honor with her husband Chris Jackson, who is one of Getty Image’s top royal photographers.
Archer joins Middleton, who is also a member of the Royal Victorian Order; she was recently appointed as the Dame Grand Cross.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has been appointed Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, for services to the Sovereign.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 29, 2019
Archer’s honor is well deserved. She started working with the royal family in 2007, but officially became Middleton’s style advisor back in 2014, when the Duchess began to elevate her style and took the world by storm.
“Initially Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it,” a source told Vanity Fair at the time. “[Natasha] helps source some of the clothes. She shops a lot for Kate online, and calls in hundreds of dresses for Kate to try on. She has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate’s really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes.”
Advertisement