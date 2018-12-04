Is there really a war raging between royal sisters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle? Buckingham Palace officially calls it fake news.
Now, the Palace doesn’t typically (read: like, never ever) respond to tabloid stories, but after a particular item in The Sun pitted the duchesses against one another based on reports from numerous “insiders” and “sources,” they did.
The story alleges that the Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate) “slapped down” the Duchess of Sussex (aka Meghan) – verbally, not physically – after the latter was reportedly rude to members of her team. This information came to light following earlier reports from the publication that Meghan allegedly made Kate cry over Princess Charlotte’s dress ahead of the May Royal Wedding. Yup, the same Royal Wedding that inspired Netflix’s A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.
The Palace’s response to all the drama? "This never happened," according to The Mirror. Short, simple, and to the point.
It’s no surprise that the Palace was forced to make a statement. Ignoring the royal rumours has done nothing but keep them swirling nonstop. And they were further fueled by the recent confirmation that Meghan and Harry would not be moving in the apartment adjunct to William and Kate’s, allegedly due to bad blood flowing between the brothers. Instead, it was announced that Meghan and Harry will reside at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor starting next year.
Logically, this forthcoming move seems more about the brothers forging separate lives (you know, kind of what people do when they get married) than it does about an underlying rivalry for royal power. Plus, Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child, so they could probably use some extra space and privacy.
Despite the information British tabloids seem to enjoy disseminating, the Palace has seemingly made it clear that there’s room for more than one duchess.
