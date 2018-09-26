Buckingham Palace Is Selling $40 Replicas Of Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring

After Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle last November with a beautiful three-stone diamond ring, Stephen Connelly, director of U.K. jewelry brand Cleave and Company that designed ring with the Duke of Sussex's help, told The Associated Press they would not be making any replicas of the piece. "We're not going to be making replicas of it," Connelly confirmed in December. "If you want a ring, then we’ll design you a different one." But royal enthusiasts set on having their own version of Markle's ring are in luck — on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced it's now selling $40 replicas of the royal ring in its gift shop.
The product description for the item reads, "the design of this new statement range is inspired by the engagement ring of Meghan Markle." And though it wasn't designed by the Queen's jeweler using not one but two diamonds from Princess Diana's personal jewelry collection, as well as a large center diamond from Botswana, it does look pretty damn close. This one, however, is made of "sparkling crystals set on palladium-plated metal," and can be worn with matching earrings and a necklace.
With the international fees, the ring could cost you upwards of $90 ($60 if you use Royal Mail), but hey, that's just a small price to pay for a bit of sentimental history — especially if you missed out on snagging one of Stella McCartney's limited-release replicas of Markle's reception dress. Buckingham Palace released the ring just in time, too: Now you can finish off your Meghan Markle Halloween costume with this official touch.
