With the 2019 Met Gala just days away, the fashion world is abuzz with anticipation for the industry’s biggest night. While Anna Wintour is probably still finalizing details for the event on May 6, she’s already thinking about future Met Galas, particularly who she’d like to see attend.
In a new interview with NBC’s Jenna Bush Hager, the Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala chair revealed she’s particularly keen on seeing two very specific people walk up that iconic staircase: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
“I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together,” Anna said. “That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. It’s the two of them I want.”
She also shared that she has all the themes picked out for the next three Met Galas.
“I honestly believe the reason that people are excited is it’s this extraordinary marriage of fashion and culture,” Anna told NBC. “After all, we don’t want a museum to become a mausoleum. We want it to be alive and vibrant and bring in new audiences.”
Neither duchess has attended the Met Gala before, although other members of the royal family have previously been present at the big event. In fact, Princess Diana attended the 1996 Met Gala with her close friend Liz Tilberis, a former editor at Harper’s Bazaar.
No word yet on whether either Middleton or Markle — or both! — would consider making a Met Gala appearance in the future, but it seems like their standing invite won’t be going away anytime soon.
