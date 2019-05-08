Meghan Markle just got arguably the best Mother's Day gift anyone could ask for: a brand new baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son (name still TBA) just two days ago, giving the First Monday in May a whole new meaning. Since then, we've been twiddling our thumbs waiting for the royal couple to give us a glimpse of the little bundle of joy. But the wait is finally over. This morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance as a family, and we haven’t been this thrilled since she first announced her pregnancy last October.
Baby Sussex arrived right in time for Mother's Day, which got us thinking about what gift Prince Harry might get Meghan to celebrate her first holiday as a new mom. Ironically, she already owns one of the most popular Mother’s Day gifts of the year. Following her baby shower last February, the Duchess was spotted wearing a gold "Mummy" necklace around her neck. The designer? LA-based jewelry designer, Jennifer Meyer.
Her charming necklace is the perfect gift for every Meghan Markle-obsessed mom out there. But if you can't quite drop $850 on a Mother's Day gift this year, don't fret. We quickly found a much cheaper copycat that comes in at less than $15 (thanks eBay). And the price isn't even the best part. Thanks to speedy delivery, if you order today, it will arrive just in time for the holiday.
