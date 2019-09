Meghan Markle just got arguably the best Mother's Day gift anyone could ask for: a brand new baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son (name still TBA) just two days ago, giving the First Monday in May a whole new meaning. Since then, we've been twiddling our thumbs waiting for the royal couple to give us a glimpse of the little bundle of joy. But the wait is finally over. This morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance as a family, and we haven’t been this thrilled since she first announced her pregnancy last October.