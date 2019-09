25 Gifts For The Mom Who's Not A Regular Mom, But A Cool Mom

When we accidentally leave Mother's Day shopping until the eleventh hour, we scramble for an easy fix: sticking with the classic floral bouquet or picking up a Macy's gift card. But your mom deserves a little more thought this year. She has style, she has class, and she's sacrificed a good deal of both in order to raise you. So leave the vacuum and household appliances to your less thoughtful siblings, and give your mom something that will make her feel like the best version of herself.