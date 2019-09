The Queen's Housewarming Gift To Meghan & Harry Is Literally Priceless

Meghan and Harry have chosen to keep their baby’s sex secret — even from themselves. The two rejected popular binary color schemes (baby blue for a boy, pale pink for a girl) and opted out of pastel palettes completely for the Sussex nursery . Instead, the forthcoming babe will luxuriate in a monochrome modern room, accented with grays and whites. And what goes better with neutral vegan paint than, say, an Andy Warhol original? Exactly. Nothing. Except maybe one of over 600 Leonardo Da Vinci drawings.