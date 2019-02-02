The Queen's Housewarming Gift To Meghan & Harry Is Literally Priceless

April can’t come soon enough. As the waiting game ramps up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, the Queen has offered the couple the choice of several artworks from her personal collection to adorn their forthcoming Frogmore Cottage home, Vanity Fair reports. Talk about an invaluable housewarming gift.
Meghan and Harry have chosen to keep their baby’s sex secret — even from themselves. The two rejected popular binary color schemes (baby blue for a boy, pale pink for a girl) and opted out of pastel palettes completely for the Sussex nursery. Instead, the forthcoming babe will luxuriate in a monochrome modern room, accented with grays and whites. And what goes better with neutral vegan paint than, say, an Andy Warhol original? Exactly. Nothing. Except maybe one of over 600 Leonardo Da Vinci drawings.
Of course, Harry’s grandmother’s art collection spans much further than just contemporary works. The Royal Collection is the world’s biggest collection of privately owned art, totaling to at least 1 million individual works, including six Rembrandts and an Anish Kapoor print. Such a generous offer suggests the Queen may be over her reported dismay about Meghan’s white wedding dress after all.
According to Vanity Fair, the Queen bestowed Meghan and Harry with a list of paintings from which they may choose “some” to display in their new home. It might take the couple a beat to make some decisions; the two are dedicated art collectors themselves. Harry even allegedly dropped serious dough on modern British artist Van Donna’s Everybody Needs Somebody to Love for Meghan during their dating days.
This whole art-gifting thing may be a developing tradition for the Queen. She extended a similar offer to Prince William and Kate Middleton following their nuptials. Kate opted to hang some favs in their Georgian country house Anmer Hall. Regardless of what Meghan and Harry end up scoring, at the very least, the couple must be psyched to finally move into a place of their own — one with a whopping 10 bedrooms to boot.
Meghan and Harry’s move is set for early this year, before their baby arrives. Our vote for art picks? Better make sure to pick at least two pieces for the baby’s room, just in case those rumors she’s having twins turn out to be true.
