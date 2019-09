Vegan Paint Is About To Become A Thing, Thanks To Meghan Markle

While we don't know if the rest of Markle's nursery will be vegan (though we do know it will be "chic" ) it does seem likely that her design choice will spark interest in vegan paint. Perhaps it will also prompt mainstream paint sellers to consider offering vegan lines — as of now, it's only sold by smaller, less widely available brands like Unearthed, Organic & Natural Paint Co. , where Meghan and Harry bought their paint, Green Planet Paints , or through places like Vegan Design's Amazon shop . DiMare says most paints apply and look just like regular paint. (We reached out to several non-vegan paint companies for their thoughts, including Benjamin Moore, who declined to comment, and will update if we hear back.)