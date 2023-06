9 Father’s Day Travel Gifts That Will Impress Your Airport Dad

Our biggest tip when it comes to picking out the perfect Father's Day gift — which is no simple feat, might we add — is to think beyond a "best dad ever" mug or gift cards. If you take your dad's everyday habits and lifestyle into consideration, your purchase will not only make practical sense, he will think of you every time he uses it, too. Bonus points if it's something he won't think to buy for himself — and maybe because he'll forget he needs it until he gets that Southwest notification that it's time to check in for his flight. For that reason, travel accessories get our top vote as a thoughtful gift idea that fathers will get a lot of mileage out of, especially if your dad is someone who is always on the move.