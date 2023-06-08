9 Father’s Day Travel Gifts That Will Impress Your Airport Dad

This water-resistant weekender bag is made for dads who frequently go on short-haul trips. The extra-wide zipper openings and the round barrel shape mean that the internal storage volume is massive. It can be worn as a crossbody or upright like a backpack, thanks to a long strap and a set of mounting hooks at the top and bottom of the bag. The extra shoe bag, which can be attached externally to the duffel, is another thoughtful detail we love.