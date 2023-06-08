9 Father’s Day Travel Gifts That Will Impress Your Airport Dad

Our biggest tip when it comes to picking out the perfect Father's Day gift — which is no simple feat, might we add — is to think beyond a "best dad ever" mug or gift cards. If you take your dad's everyday habits and lifestyle into consideration, your purchase will not only make practical sense, he will think of you every time he uses it, too. Bonus points if it's something he won't think to buy for himself — and maybe because he'll forget he needs it until he gets that Southwest notification that it's time to check in for his flight. For that reason, travel accessories get our top vote as a thoughtful gift idea that fathers will get a lot of mileage out of, especially if your dad is someone who is always on the move.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
If you're looking to level up your dad's battered trip gear, Bellroy's travel accessories section is a goldmine of gift ideas. The Aussie brand offers an array of stylish bags, backpacks, and tech accessories crafted from recycled fabrics and eco-tanned leather, complete with smart features that rival more expensive designer labels. From weekender bags that can be worn as a travel backpack to organizers that take the pain out of packing, keep reading for our picks that will make any hyper-organized airport dad smile.
Everyone is fully on board with fanny packs these days — sorry, we mean the belt bag — and it's high time your busy dad gets the most utilitarian rendition of this trendy item. This water-resistant sling bag comes with an impressive list of compartments for everything your dad will need to go hands-free, including a slot for sunglasses, a key clip, and a front pocket for his essentials. It can hold a surprising amount of stuff for its size, such as a full-sized water bottle.
Is your dad's favorite commuter backpack looking a lil' tired? This chameleon of a backpack is the perfect upgrade. It can be unzipped all the way down for easier packing and comes with a laptop sleeve, a document slip, and a bunch of external zip pockets. The contoured back support and sternum strap help to alleviate the burden on the body. The sale price also makes this too good to pass over.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
This water-resistant weekender bag is made for dads who frequently go on short-haul trips. The extra-wide zipper openings and the round barrel shape mean that the internal storage volume is massive. It can be worn as a crossbody or upright like a backpack, thanks to a long strap and a set of mounting hooks at the top and bottom of the bag. The extra shoe bag, which can be attached externally to the duffel, is another thoughtful detail we love.
This waterproof leather zip case is the type of stylish gadget that will surely win your dad tons of compliments. It has enough room to hold a smartphone, cash, cards, and any loose coins, in addition to a key loop. Practical chic is the name of the game.
If your dad is practically inseparable from his iPad or e-reader, this cross body pouch has his name written all over it. It's the perfect size to keep his tablet close, and there is enough room left for a smartphone, headphones, wallet, and — even a snack for his next adventure.
This duffel bag, made from 100% recycled PET bottles, is three times as light as the brand's other duffels, making this a fantastic everyday gym bag. It can also be rolled up as a "just in case" item for any extra shopping on a vacation.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
If your "airport dad" loves keeping everyone's passport safe when the whole family travels together, he will absolutely love this sleek travel folio. It has two different compartments for passports, plus special storage for foreign currency, credit cards, SIM cards, and the ejector pin (how smart is that?). The best part? There's a sneaker micro pen included for those moments he needs something to write with.
Now this is the kind of nifty travel gadget that we'd want to steal for ourselves: not only can it keep your keys safe, the multi-purpose tool can be a bottle opener, screwdriver, and box opener all at once.
If your dad is always wondering where he left his phone charger or loses his AirPods on the regular, do him a huge favor and get him this tech organizer. It will keep all the important chargers, power banks, cables, headphones, and wireless mouse in one easy-to-reach destination.
Shop travel gifts from Bellroy:
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.