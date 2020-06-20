We have dad rock and dad bods, but what is a "dad book"? Well, this might sound like a cop out, but it's whatever you'd like it to be since you know your dad better than anyone. It's why we put together a list of the best books for Father's Day that is tailor made for dear ol' dad or any father figures in your life.
See, this list is bound to satisfy every dads' literary taste because there is more than one type of dad book. Some of the books offer advice on parenting from the likes of Ta-Nehisi Coates and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. For dads who are obsessed with the environment, we have a fun outdoor guide, an apocalyptic novel, and a no holds barred climate change explainer to choose from. There are also books that speak to the current political moment, ones that offer lessons about anti-racism and the prison industrial complex. Think of it as your way of returning the favor for all the fatherly advice he's given over the years.
Even better, these books make for great last minute gifts since they're all available digitally. Great for the tech savvy dads, who, don't worry, we have a few recommendations for, too. Not to mention those history buff dads looking to learn more about Oklahoma, Black cowboys, underdog baseball teams, or World War II. So this year, forget the tie and give dad something he can really use: knowledge.