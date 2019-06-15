A Father's Day Playlist Full Of Songs For Dads Of All Musical Tastes

For the dad that has everything, this year, offer him a Father’s Day playlist that will have him all in his feelings. Sure, this gift doesn’t cost much, but the tears he will shed will make it priceless, we swear. This is dad music with a twist. A soundtrack for the dad-themed holiday that is not just full of tracks for fathers by fathers about being fathers—though, there is a plethora of those on here—but dedications to fathers for how they made us who we are. For better and sometimes worse.
There is some dad rock on here in the form of Cat Stevens, David Bowie, and Bob Dylan. Along with a few offbeat choices like Mac DeMarco and Tori Amos that might help your dad get into something new. And lots of advice for new fathers courtesy of Will Smith, Drake, and John Legend. Not to mention more Blue Ivy than you might expect on a Father’s Day playlist.
More than anything, though, there’s a lot of very good, very dad lyrics. These are the lines that will make the most stoic of dads totally lose it. Don’t worry, we’ve pointed out the best dad lyrics in each song for easy access.