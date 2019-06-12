A Shout-Out To The Greatest Single Dads In Cinema History

I bet I know who you’re expecting to see on this roundup of devoted fathers. Robin Williams, clad in a dowdy dress, prancing around with a British accent. In Mrs. Doubtfire, Williams plays a divorced dad who pretends to be a nanny so he can spend more time with his kids. The performance is iconic — and for good reason.
But when it comes to representing “involved” fathers in film, there are more options than Williams’ signature performance. From single fathers to dads mid-divorce, movies have featured a swath of men trying to do the whole "childrearing" thing, despite difficult circumstances.
This Sunday is Father's Day, our opportunity to commend fathers in all their iterations. Here’s a collection of the best cinema dads intrepidly doing the whole "fatherhood" thing alone. And yes, Mrs. Doubtfire is on it.