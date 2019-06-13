Story from Movies

A Shout-Out To The Greatest Single Dads In Cinema History

Elena Nicolaou
I bet I know who you’re expecting to see on this roundup of devoted fathers. Robin Williams, clad in a dowdy dress, prancing around with a British accent. In Mrs. Doubtfire, Williams plays a divorced dad who pretends to be a nanny so he can spend more time with his kids. The performance is iconic — and for good reason.
But when it comes to representing “involved” fathers in film, there are more options than Williams’ signature performance. From single fathers to dads mid-divorce, movies have featured a swath of men trying to do the whole "childrearing" thing, despite difficult circumstances.
This Sunday is Father's Day, our opportunity to commend fathers in all their iterations. Here’s a collection of the best cinema dads intrepidly doing the whole "fatherhood" thing alone. And yes, Mrs. Doubtfire is on it.
Marvin (Albert Brooks) in Finding Nemo (2003)

Though Marvin the clownfish is afraid of just about everything, he travels across the ocean, befriends a shark, and goes hitchhiking on a current with sea turtles all to save his son, Nemo.
Chris Gardner (Will Smith) in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

After years of financial hardship, entrepreneur Chris Gardener's wife Linda (Thandie Newton) moves to New York, leaving Chris to care for their 5-year-old son (Jaden Smith). Bouncing from homeless shelter to homeless shelter, Chris miraculously lands a spot in a competitive stockbroker training internship. In this improbable (but true) story, this father will stop at nothing to make a better life for himself and his son.
Daniel (Liam Neeson) in Love Actually (2003)

After his wife dies, Daniel is left to raise his stepson, Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster). When Sam comes home absolutely lovesick, Daniel's smart enough to know the cure: watching Titanic. And then, he helps Sam run through an airport so he can tell Joanna he loves her before she leaves England forever. The guy should teach Dad Lessons.
Uxbal (Javier Bardem) in Biutiful (2010)

Raising his two children alone, Uxbal, a small-time criminal, is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The film tracks his final months, spent setting up a future for his children.
Matt King (George Clooney) in The Descendants (2011)

Following a boating accident, Matt King's wife is left in a serious coma — one she probably won't wake from, given her will's stipulation that she die with dignity. Matt's left to raise his two daughters in their Hawaii home.
Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) in Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

In one of the more improbable plots in rom-com history, a widower's young son forces his dad to call a radio talk show, in the hopes he'll find a partner. Luckily, when a rom-com plot is in the air, Meg Ryan's only a phone call away.
Jake Shuttlesworth (Denzel Washington) in He Got Game (1998)

Jake and his son, Jesus (Ray Allen), don't have the best relationship. And how could they, considering Jake was sent to prison following his conviction for Jesus' mother's murder? When Jake's recruited to play for "Big State," the governor agrees to lesson Jake's sentence if he can convince his son to play basketball for the school. During his release, we see a relationship form where before there had only been barrenness.
Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) in Mrs. Doubtfire (2003)

Following his divorce, Daniel Hillard is devastated that he won't see much of his three kids. So, he does what any other person would do in the situation: dress up as an older English housekeeper, and convince his ex-wife to hire him as a nanny. Williams' comedic genius is on full display in this manic, energetic character, who has a lot of heart but not a lot of foresight.
Sam Dawson (Sean Penn) in I Am Sam (2001)

Sean Penn plays a developmentally disabled man fighting for custody of his 7-year-old daughter (Dakota Fanning), in a role which garnered him an Oscar nom.
Ted Kramer (Dustin Hoffman) in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

After his wife Joanna (Meryl Streep) leaves him, Ted Kramer's life is turned upside down. He loses his high-stress advertising job, but has time to finally do something he never could before: be a good parent. Then, when Joanna returns and wants custody, Ted finds the future of his newfound relationship with his son in jeopardy.
Curtis Gentry (Craig Robinson) in Morris From America (2016)

Curtis and his 13-year-old son, Morris, struggle to acclimate to life in a small town in Germany. Balancing stern rules and warm affection, Curtis is the rock Morris needs to weather the uncomfortable situation of being the only Black boy in a homogenous town.
