Honestly, this year hits a little different. It’s no secret there is an on-going attack on Black bodies, so it’s even more fitting this year to celebrate the good men in your life than ever before. Despite the challenges 2020 has presented, we must make room to recognize the multifaceted Black fathers in our own lives with thoughtful, curated gifts both large and small. Plus, it’s time to think beyond those stereotypical Father’s Day grill sets (no shade!) — because Dads do so much more than BBQ, watch sports, and fix things.
To start, they are protectors, storytellers, heroes, and pillars within our community. Sweeten the deal by opting to spend your dollars with emerging (and established) Black-owned businesses across the U.S. —and world. To help you get started, we pulled together this quick list of 13 gifts that are cool enough for you, but perfect for Black dads that matter in your life.