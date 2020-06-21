This Father's Day give your dad what he really wants: a movie night with his favorite child (hey, it's better than another tie). Even if you're miles apart this year, the magic of the internet has made co-viewing parties — whether through the use of fancy apps or good, old-fashioned text messaging — possible no matter where you are. Now all you need to do is pick a film to watch. Luckily, Hulu has some amazing movies for dads (and their kids) to enjoy together. From blockbusters like A Quiet Place to classics like Field of Dreams, the movies on this list are full of dads having heart-to-hearts with their kids, getting involved in hilarious parental mishaps, and sometimes even saving the world. The streamer also has a terrific range of films featuring adoptive and surrogate father figures as a reminder that dads come in many different forms.
Whether the father figure in your life is near or far this holiday, setting up a co-viewing party for one of these films is the perfect way to show him that you care — just make sure you have some tissues nearby, because Hollywood excels at making even the most nail-biting of dad movies into total weepies.