Out of the 24 (24!) Democrats in the 2020 presidential race, six are women, which means we could finally be on our way to our first female president. This means a "first gentleman" could also soon be in the White House.
The husbands of the four most well-known female candidates — Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — have been traveling with their partners on the campaign trail, and supporting them every step of the way.
Ahead of Father's Day, we decided to get a more in-depth look into their thoughts on fatherhood, their relationships with the potential first female presidents of the U.S., and more. Read it, ahead.