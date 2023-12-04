ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
With a Bow logo

One Stop Shop: Madewell Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated December 4, 2023, 8:44 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Madewell.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

December has somehow arrived already, and you know what that means: it's crunch time for holiday shopping. But where do you begin? Who haven't you checked off your list? What about that hard-to-shop-for friend or your picky boyfriend? Take a breather and don't stress because we found all the best fashion gifts to cart up, and they all come from Madewell. Talk about one-stop shopping!

Taking inspiration from Madewell's extensive gift guides (which also include self-gifting picks, if you're looking to treat yourself), we've compiled our favorite pieces for your most deserving giftees. And to help streamline your shopping search even further, we've selected (and sorted) Madewell gifts that are perfect for everyone, from fashion lovers and stylish guys to accessory collectors and cozy homebodies. They also include some limited-time discounted items that are part of the retailer's Holiday Gift Sale through December 7.

So read on to browse our favorite Madewell gifts if you're in need of some last-minute buys for the holidays and want to get your shopping done at one place.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

Gifts For Fashion Lovers

Shop This
Madewell
Sequin Square-neck Cami
$55.00$88.00
Madewell
Madewell
Sequin Midi Skirt
$138.00
Madewell
If you yourself are a fashion lover or have a friend or family member who's a total trendsetter, Madewell has a ton of unique outerwear, festive partywear, and elevated workwear to peruse as the perfect gifts. Either go for shimmery satins and sequins or cozy corduroys and brushed wools there's no going wrong in our opinion. Plus, check out Madewell's bestselling Harlow pants (which I adore), that are now available in sleek satin that your giftee will no doubt be obsessed with.
Madewell
The Bedford Oversized Belted Blazer
$129.99$228.00
Madewell
Madewell
Corduroy Sweetheart Mini Dress
$98.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Gianna Coat In Plaid Insuluxe Fabric
$368.00
Madewell
Madewell
Darted Button-up Shirt In Satin
$60.00$88.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-leg Pant In Satin
$108.00
Madewell
Madewell
Brushed Checkerboard Fair Isle Oversized S...
$98.00
Madewell

Gifts For Stylish Guys

Shop This
Madewell
Checkerboard Sweater
$138.00
Madewell
Madewell
(re)sourced Cuffed Beanie
$35.00
Madewell
We said Madewell was a one-stop shop for holiday gifting, and we meant it. If you're shopping for your boyfriend, brother, dad, or bestie, Madewell has an extensive selection (especially in its men's gift guide) for all the guys on your list. And you can bet that everything is stylish and up to the standards of the well-dressed guy in your life... or can majorly help the one who needs a little style guidance. So whether you're thinking your giftee will love a bright beanie, chunky bracelet, or fuzzy sweatshirt, you can find it all at Madewell.
RoToTo
Jacquard Stripe Crew Socks
$36.00
Madewell
Charlotte Cauwe Studio
Id Bracelet In Sterling Silver
$250.00
Madewell
Carhartt
Work In Progress Preston Baseball Cap
$58.00
Madewell
Madewell
Brushed Easy Shirt-jacket In Italian Fabric
$118.00
Madewell
Madewell
Half-zip Mockneck Pullover Fleece
$98.00
Madewell
Madwell
Fleece-lined Bomber Jacket
$82.99$148.00
Madewell

Gifts For Accessory Collectors

Shop This
Madewell
The Mini Bag
$88.00
Madewell
Now, let's talk accessories! Costume jewelry and handbags are perhaps the safest bets when shopping for a fashion gift because you don't need to know your giftee's size, and well, because they can be the funky, fun cherries on top of any outfit. We're particularly loving Madewell's metallic mini bag for festive nights out and the brand's sling crossbody (which can be monogrammed!) for everyday errands. We also love the earrings from the Madewell X Aimee Song collab. But on the off-chance that you do know your giftee's shoe size, we say go for it and grab them a pair of heeled booties or Mary Janes while they're still in stock.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Madewell x Aimee Song
Studded Freshwater Pearl Statement Drop Ea...
$36.00
Madewell
Madewell
Freshwater Pearl Velvet Choker Necklace
$34.00
Madewell
Madewell
Dotted Moon Stud Earrings
$13.00$20.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-heel Boot
$125.00$218.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Sling Crossbody Bag
$118.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Nettie Heeled Mary Jane
$148.00
Madewell

Gifts For Cozy Homebodies

Shop This
Madewell x Flamingo Estate
Beanie & Candle Gift Set
$75.00
Madewell
Last but certainly not least, we present you with gifts for winter hibernators who love a cozy night in. Gift these friends matching pajama sets and luxe slippers or candle gift sets and stunning puzzles that'll elevate their holiday movie marathons. And make sure you check out Madewell's cozy half-zips, cardigans, and more that'll serve as pieces your giftee can also effortlessly wear out and about without sacrificing comfort or style. Because who doesn't want to be cozy at all times?
Madewell
Cozy Knit House Socks
$35.00
Madewell
Yui Brooklyn
Lemon Shaped Candle
$15.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Ezra Slipper In Velvet
$30.00$49.50
Madewell
Madewell
Faux Shearling Half-zip Pullover
$98.00$148.00
Madewell
Madewell
Plaid Flannel Pajama Set
$70.00$98.00
Madewell
Madewell
V-neck Relaxed Cardigan
$98.00
Madewell

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT