One Stop Shop: Madewell Gifts For Everyone On Your List

December has somehow arrived already, and you know what that means: it's crunch time for holiday shopping. But where do you begin? Who haven't you checked off your list? What about that hard-to-shop-for friend or your picky boyfriend ? Take a breather and don't stress because we found all the best fashion gifts to cart up, and they all come from Madewell . Talk about one-stop shopping!Taking inspiration from Madewell's extensive gift guides (which also include self-gifting picks , if you're looking to treat yourself), we've compiled our favorite pieces for your most deserving giftees. And to help streamline your shopping search even further, we've selected (and sorted) Madewell gifts that are perfect for everyone, from fashion lovers and stylish guys to accessory collectors and cozy homebodies . They also include some limited-time discounted items that are part of the retailer's Holiday Gift Sale through December 7.So read on to browse our favorite Madewell gifts if you're in need of some last-minute buys for the holidays and want to get your shopping done at one place.