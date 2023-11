14 Travel Gifts For Dads That’ll Take His Carry-On To New Heights

Dads are both easy and impossible to shop for . They tend to like anything you give them, but the vastness of anything and everything is an abyss no holiday shopper wants to fall into. If dear old Dad happens to be a frequent flyer, we suggest narrowing your search to travel gifts for men . He may have everything at home, but what's he packing in that carry-on ? If he's anything like our fathers, it could be — ahem — improved upon. That's why we've rounded up the best travel gifts for dads.