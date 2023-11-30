23 Black Purses That Are Versatile & Anything But Basic

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Much like a little black dress, everyone should have a black purse in their wardrobe. It's timeless, versatile, and the perfect staple for no-fuss accessorizing. Whether it's the most casual everyday tote or the fanciest occasion bag, a black style will go with almost everything and serve you time and time again. So whether you're searching for a black crossbody purse for running daily errands or a black tote to bring to the office, we've got you covered with styles that are anything but boring. They also happen to include the top handbag trends this year (i.e. top handles, woven fabrics, scoop tops, and forever pieces).
From classic shapes and timeless fabrics to unique sizes and trendy hardware, find some of the best black purses to add to your winter wardrobe.
Black Shoulder Bags
Shoulder bags are the perfect arm candy for elevating your night-out outfits. They may be on the smaller size, but their style can be impactful and the cherry on top of your look. We love black shoulder bags, and personally love baguette bags, and how they make us nostalgic for Y2K style. To amp up your black purse, play with texture by choosing high-quality, genuine pebbled or polished leathers or more affordable vegan leathers, nylon, and corduroy.
Black Crossbody Purses
Everyone needs a tried-and-true crossbody purse as a companion to get you through the day. You simply throw it on and go. And speaking of versatility, a lot of crossbodies have convertible features like adjustable straps or additional top handles that allow you to hold them in various ways if you don't need a hands-free bag at all times. Here. we've included various styles like mini, flap-over, sling, and satchel styles to show just how vast the black crossbody purse options are.
Black Tote Bags
If small purses simply aren't your thing and you prefer a lot of space and storage, we present you with black tote purses. Tote bags come in a whole range of styles, but we opted for sleek, durable, and designer purses over flimsy fabric bags here. Go for glam with a shiny woven tote, or go for sophistication with a chic leather bag. But if you are looking for a no-nonsense everyday style, try a slouchy faux leather tote or structured cotton or canvas totes.
Black Top Handle Purses
Top handle bags are great occasion bags when you don't have a ton to carry or want an eye-catching accessory. They're small, compact, and just so chic. We've included unique rounded styles, mini trunks, and puffy fabrics in the purse shape for you to play around with. And perhaps the best part about top handles is that many styles these days come with crossbody straps, making them more practical to carry around when you're done taking your drool-worthy pictures.